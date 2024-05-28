Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.35

Shares of Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.35 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.24 ($0.13), with a volume of 75 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.24 ($0.13).

Tetragon Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company has a market cap of £8.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.84.

Tetragon Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Tetragon Financial’s payout ratio is 2,875.82%.

Tetragon Financial Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

