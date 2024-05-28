Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Update

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TCBIO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 14,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,417. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

