The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.06. 2,752,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,553,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.46. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.12.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

