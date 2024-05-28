The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Price Target Cut to $1.00

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.16% from the stock’s current price.

The Container Store Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TCS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,679. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.18 million. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Container Store Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 846,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 44,976 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.