The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Price Target Cut to $1.00

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCSGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.16% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TCS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,679. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.18 million. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 846,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 44,976 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

