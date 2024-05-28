The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance
Shares of DSGX stock opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.05. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $100.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on The Descartes Systems Group
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Descartes Systems Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.