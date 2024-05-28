The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.05. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $100.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DSGX. Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.30.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

