The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.870-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

The GEO Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The GEO Group has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

