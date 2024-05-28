The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $21.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NCLH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,961,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,240,900. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

