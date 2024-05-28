The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $74.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. 4,603,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,360,218. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.26. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

