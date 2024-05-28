The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Cut by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $207,210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,468,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $746,003,000 after purchasing an additional 421,619 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $325.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,239. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.61 and a 200-day moving average of $348.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market cap of $322.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

