The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in May

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
The InterGroup stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The InterGroup has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.31.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The InterGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
