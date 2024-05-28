The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in May

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

The InterGroup stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The InterGroup has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.31.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The InterGroup stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of The InterGroup at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The InterGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

