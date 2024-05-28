The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance
NYSE IPG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,248. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95.
Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.
About Interpublic Group of Companies
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
