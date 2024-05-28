Thomas J. Mcinerney Sells 200,000 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of GNW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $6.93.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
