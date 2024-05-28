TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 209.0% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TILT Trading Down 4.5 %
TLLTF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 53,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. TILT has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
About TILT
