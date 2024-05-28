Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$88.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$76.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$79.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.18. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.98 and a one year high of C$87.10. The company has a market cap of C$136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.45%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

