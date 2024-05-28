Traders Buy High Volume of BJ’s Wholesale Club Call Options (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,697 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average volume of 1,602 call options.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,640 shares of company stock worth $7,394,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.56. 770,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

