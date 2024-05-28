Trexcoin (TREX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.00

Trexcoin (TREX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Trexcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Trexcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trexcoin has a market capitalization of $105.75 million and $3.00 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Trexcoin Profile

Trexcoin was first traded on April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,006,849,552 coins. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcointrex.

Buying and Selling Trexcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin XT (BTCXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate BTCXT through the process of mining. Bitcoin XT has a current supply of 10,006,849,552.6 with 1,006,849,552.62 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin XT is 0.01056746 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trexcoin.org/.”

