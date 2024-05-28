Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRIB
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
Featured Articles
