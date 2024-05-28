Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Purchased by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.40. 1,100,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.52. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

