Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

TFPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

NYSE TFPM traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,478. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,557,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,406,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,296,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,482,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 776,130 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,673,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 171,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,655,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

