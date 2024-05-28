Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:TGI opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $358.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,558.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

