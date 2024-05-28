Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.78

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 417623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Get Tronox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TROX

Tronox Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $15,378,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $19,152,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tronox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,960,000 after purchasing an additional 597,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.