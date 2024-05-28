Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 1,181,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.4 days.
Tullow Oil Price Performance
TUWLF remained flat at $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tullow Oil
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.