Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 1,181,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.4 days.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

TUWLF remained flat at $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.