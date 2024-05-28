Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.93

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 36958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,621,288.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,621,288.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,356 shares of company stock worth $4,444,269. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

