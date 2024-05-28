U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

