UBS Group Cuts H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target to $63.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.98. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $1,398,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,656.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 23,100 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $1,398,243.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,656.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $69,254.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,726.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,800 shares of company stock worth $4,534,789 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2,460.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $7,046,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

