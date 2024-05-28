UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 0.8%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.83. 3,701,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 7,962,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Get UiPath alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -110.76 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,094,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,543,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in UiPath by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.