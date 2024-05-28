Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $425.00 at Bank of America

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.91.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $380.97. The stock had a trading volume of 533,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,140. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.45 and a 200 day moving average of $471.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

