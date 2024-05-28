Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $400.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays downgraded Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $527.57.

Shares of ULTA opened at $381.78 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,051,000 after purchasing an additional 33,508 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

