UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Up 204.8% in May

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 204.8% from the April 30th total of 561,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

UMB Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.51. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

In other news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $124,689.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,762,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,649,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,108 over the last ninety days. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,321,000 after buying an additional 394,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,905,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,722,000 after purchasing an additional 63,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,817,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,767,000 after purchasing an additional 75,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

