Uniswap One Day Volume Tops $282.06 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $6.43 billion and approximately $282.06 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $10.73 or 0.00015823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00123526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008785 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.081333 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1028 active market(s) with $444,002,626.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

