United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.23.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $138.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $2,410,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.