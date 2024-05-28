United Services Automobile Association Buys 2,076 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.75. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $225.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

