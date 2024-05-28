United Services Automobile Association Buys 3,696 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.34. 1,715,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,077,735. The stock has a market cap of $293.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.72.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

