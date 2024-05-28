United Services Automobile Association Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 98.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 28.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $645.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,947. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $652.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $608.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.01. The company has a market cap of $278.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,545 shares of company stock valued at $40,704,683. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.