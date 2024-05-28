United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Chubb by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Chubb stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.37. The company had a trading volume of 304,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,474. The stock has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.92 and a 200 day moving average of $242.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.