United Services Automobile Association Purchases 1,808 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $205.28. 813,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,854. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

View Our Latest Report on PGR

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.