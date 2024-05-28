United Services Automobile Association Sells 105,918 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,918 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $82,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,685,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,941,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,358,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,772. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

