United Services Automobile Association Sells 63,935 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,935 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Masco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 2.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Masco by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in Masco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Masco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.30. 351,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,500. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

