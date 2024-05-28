UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Reaches $5.53 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.53 billion and $2.63 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $5.97 or 0.00008747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00121542 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,313,368 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,315,016.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.96642522 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,646,335.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

