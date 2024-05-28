UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 930,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,049,999 shares.The stock last traded at $4.30 and had previously closed at $4.12.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UP Fintech by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in UP Fintech by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in UP Fintech by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

