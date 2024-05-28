US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Trading Down 1.9 %

US Nuclear stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,696. US Nuclear has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Get US Nuclear alerts:

US Nuclear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.