US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTWY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. 1,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $49.53.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

