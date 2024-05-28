VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 13,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 12,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $28.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

