Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 3,925.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPLS. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,310,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VPLS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.49. 23,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,640. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

