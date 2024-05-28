Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.09. 6,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.82. The company has a market cap of $917.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $199.00.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
