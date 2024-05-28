Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.09. 6,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.82. The company has a market cap of $917.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $199.00.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 170,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,461.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after buying an additional 114,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.