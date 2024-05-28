Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 14.1% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $620,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,578,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $486.73. 2,555,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,239. The firm has a market cap of $440.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $489.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.