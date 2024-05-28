Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.8% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $487.08. 4,030,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,143,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $489.99. The company has a market cap of $441.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

