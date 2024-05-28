Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $317.56

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $317.56 and last traded at $316.70, with a volume of 24039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $315.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

