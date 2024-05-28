Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 502.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,826 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,488. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.