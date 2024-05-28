Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 74,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 131,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $985,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,552.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,552. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.